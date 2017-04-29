Allahabad High Court Stays Bail Granted To Gayatri Prajapati In Rape Case

The Allahabad High Court on Friday stayed the bail order granted by a sessions court in Lucknow to former Uttar Pradesh minister Gayatri Prajapati in a rape case.The order was passed by Chief Justice Dilip B Bhosale on an application moved by the state government through Additional Advocate General VK Shahi seeking cancellation of bail granted to Gayatri Prajapati and two other co-accused in the case.Mr Shahi submitted that sufficient time was not given by the sessions court to the prosecution for seeking instructions against the accused.He further contended that in his bail application, Gayatri Prajapati stated that he had no criminal case pending against him but six cases were pending against him."Order of bail of April 25 shall remain in abeyance until further orders. Investigation agency to take other accused in custody, pending the hearing and final disposal of this application," the Lucknow bench of the high court said.Gayatri Prajapati and two of his alleged accomplices were on Tuesday granted bail by special judge of POCSO court Om Prakash Mishra in connection with the rape case that had rocked the state some months ago during the Samajwadi Party rule.A woman from Chitrakoot had approached Gautampalli police station on February 17 alleging that she was raped by Gayatri Prajapati and two more men for several months before she alerted the police.She also alleged that the three had also sexually assaulted her minor daughter at Gayatri Prajapati's residence.