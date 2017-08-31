Allahabad High Court Orders Inspection Of Gorakhpur Hospital

Lucknow: The Allahabad High Court today directed the Uttar Pradesh State Legal Services Authority (UPSLSA) to inspect Baba Raghav Das Medical College in Gorakhpur where a large number of children died recently owing to various reasons, including disruption of oxygen supply and encephalitis.
The court has directed the UPSLSA secretary to visit the hospital and give a report by September 12.
A bench of Chief Justice DB Bhonsle and Justice MK Gupta is hearing nine separate petitions over the death of a large number of children, including infants, at BRD Medical College.
In its order, the court said the inspection should find out the cause of deaths of the children.
The petitions sought a probe by a retired judge of the high court into the deaths of children at BRD Medical College, and have alleged deaths happened due to lack of medicines and negligence.