All-Women Petrol Station Opened In Chanchalguda Jail Premises

The country's first all-women petrol station run by released prisoners was inaugurated at Chanchalguda Central Jail premises in Hyderabad today.Telangana Home Minister N Narsimha Reddy, who inaugurated the bunk said it is the first petrol bunk in the country to be run exclusively by women who were formerly prisoners and now released."With a view to provide employment to former women convicts, the Telangana Prisons Department selected 25 former women prisoners who were released from the Chanchalguda prison and they will be paid Rs 12,000 per month for their services at the petrol bunk," Mr Reddy said."We wanted to give them employment so that it provides for their sustenance," Director General (Prisons and Correctional Services) V K Singh said.The Telangana Prisons Department already operates 10 petrol bunks in different districts and inmates and released prisoners besides former jail authorities man such bunks and they generates turnover of over Rs 300 crore annually."One more such petrol bunk will be opened very soon in Asifabad," Mr Singh said.