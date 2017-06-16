All Domestic Airlines Bar TDP Lawmaker From Flying After Ruckus At Airport JC Diwakar Reddy -- who had allegedly vandalised the Air India office at Gannavaram airport in Vijaywada last year after he missed his flight -- got into a verbal spat with the ground staff and threw a printer kept at the airline's counter after he was informed that boarding for his flight had closed.

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT JC Diwakar Reddy allegedly damaged a printer at Visakhapatnam airport after being denied boarding. Mumbai: has been banned by all domestic airlines following his alleged unruly behaviour at the Visakhapatnam airport as he was denied boarding for an IndiGo flight.



Full-service carrier Vistara and budget airlines - GoAir and AirAsia India --



Air India, SpiceJet and Jet Airways followed IndiGo on Thursday, which imposed the flying ban on him.



In a show of unity, all major domestic airlines have barred Mr Reddy from taking their flights -- similar to action taken by the carriers after the incident involving Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad earlier this year.



"After careful consideration of the various issues and ramifications of the actions of Reddy, GoAir has also taken a decision of not accepting any further bookings for the said passenger," the airline said in a statement.



An AirAsia India spokesperson said it has also barred Reddy from flying. AirAsia India said in its statement that it supports the decision to impose a flying ban by the fellow domestic airlines.



"We will support the decision taken by the industry with regard to the recent incident involving an Indigo staff," the AirAsia India spokesperson said in the statement. AirAsia India does not tolerate abusive or unruly behaviour by passengers that puts the safety of other guests and crew members on board at risk," the airline said.



The airline is fully committed to providing a safe and comfortable journey to guests, the statement added.



"In support of the fellow carriers, Vistara has also taken a decision to impose flying ban on JC Diwakar Reddy," a Vistara spokesperson said.



On Thursday, Mr Reddy was scheduled to fly IndiGo's flight 6E-608, which departs from Visakhapatnam at 8.10 am, to Hyderabad.



But he reached just 28 minutes before the scheduled departure, according to the airline.



As per norms laid out by the aviation regulator, airlines close check-in counters for all domestic fights 45 minutes prior to departure.



Mr Reddy -- who had allegedly vandalised the Air India office at Gannavaram airport in Vijaywada last year after he missed his flight -- got into a verbal spat with the ground staff and threw a printer kept at the airline's counter after he was informed that boarding for his flight had closed.



