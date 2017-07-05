All About Sushant Singh Rajput's Date Night With Kriti Sanon. See Pics Kriti and Nupur looked pretty in coordinated floral wardrobes. Meanwhile, Sushant was in a funky mood

126 Shares EMAIL PRINT Sushant was spotted with Kriti and her sister Nupur New Delhi: Highlights Sushant and Kriti were spotted outside a Mumbai restaurant on Tuesday Kriti also brought along her sister Nupur Sushant and Kriti are co-stars of Raabta Raabta co-stars enjoyed a dinner date - they were spotted outside an uptown Bandra restaurant in Mumbai. Kriti had also brought along her sister Nupur. Kriti and her sister were photographed exiting the restaurant with Sushant following at close heels. Neither Kriti nor Nupur acknowledged the paparazzi, who were waiting for them outside but Sushant appeared particularly disinterested to get clicked. Kriti and Nupur looked pretty in coordinated floral wardrobes. Meanwhile, Sushant was in a funky mood.



Here are pictures from Sushant and Kriti's dinner date.

Sushant Singh Rajput spotted with Kriti Sanon and her sister Nupur

Sushant and Kriti always manage to climb up the trends list whenever they step out together - the duo have been rumoured to be dating since they began filming Raabta. Earlier, they



In April, Kriti addressed dating rumours with her co-star and told news agency PTI: "It happens every time you work with someone but I clarified what I had to online. Beyond that, I have nothing more to say. I really don't know what to say. It is the easiest thing to assume. I said what I wanted to. It reached a point where families started getting involved which was a little nasty."



This is what Sushant had to say to IANS about



Directed by Dinesh Vijan, Raabta remains Sushant Singh Rajput's last movie. His upcoming films are Takadum, co-starring Jacqueline Fernandez and Chanda Mama Door Ke with Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Meanwhile, Kriti Sanon will next be seen in Bareilly Ki Barfi.



(With IANS and PTI inputs)





Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon are rumoured to be dating and are often spotted hanging out together. Tuesday was one such day when theco-stars enjoyed a dinner date - they were spotted outside an uptown Bandra restaurant in Mumbai. Kriti had also brought along her sister Nupur. Kriti and her sister were photographed exiting the restaurant with Sushant following at close heels. Neither Kriti nor Nupur acknowledged the paparazzi, who were waiting for them outside but Sushant appeared particularly disinterested to get clicked. Kriti and Nupur looked pretty in coordinated floral wardrobes. Meanwhile, Sushant was in a funky mood.Here are pictures from Sushant and Kriti's dinner date.Sushant and Kriti always manage to climb up the trends list whenever they step out together - the duo have been rumoured to be dating since they began filming. Earlier, they sent folks on the Internet into a tizzy after shutterbugs spotted them heading out on a drive in Sushant's newly-acquired Maserati.In April, Kriti addressed dating rumours with her co-star and told news agency PTI: "It happens every time you work with someone but I clarified what I had to online. Beyond that, I have nothing more to say. I really don't know what to say. It is the easiest thing to assume. I said what I wanted to. It reached a point where families started getting involved which was a little nasty."This is what Sushant had to say to IANS about his much talked-about onscreen and offscreen rapport with Kriti : "Kriti listens to everything happening in a scene intently and reacts to it and I try and do the same. This is the only reason I feel that most of the times the chemistry between us is appreciated. It was there even when we were auditioning together for the first time and didn't know each other."Directed by Dinesh Vijan,remains Sushant Singh Rajput's last movie. His upcoming films are, co-starring Jacqueline Fernandez andwith Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Meanwhile, Kriti Sanon will next be seen in(With IANS and PTI inputs)