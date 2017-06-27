Alia Bhatt And Varun Dhawan Launch Ganapati Song From Marathi Film Bhikari Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan launched a Ganapati song from choreographer-director Ganesh Acharya's forthcoming film Bhikari on Monday.

"Was an honour to launch the music," tweeted Varun Dhawan "Such a pleasure to launch Masterji's song today!," tweeted Alia Alia and Varun worked with Ganesh Acharya in Badrinath Ki Dulhania Bhikari. Today, the 30-year-old actor shared the news with his fans and followers on Twitter: "Was an honour to launch the music for Masterji's film 'Bhikari'," wrote Varun Dhawan. Alia Bhatt also tweeted, saying that it was a 'pleasure' to launch the song. "Such a pleasure to launch Masterji's song today! A film that's made from his heart," the 24-year-old actress tweeted. Ganesh Acharya's Bhikari reportedly revolves around the emotional bond between a mother and her son. The film stars Swapnil Joshi, Rucha Inamdar, Guru Thakur, Sayaji Shinde, Milind Shinde, Kirti Aadarkar and Pradip Kabra in lead roles.



Ganesh Acharya has earlier directed films like Swami and Money Hai Toh Honey Hai.

Was an honour to launch the music for masterjis film #bhikaripic.twitter.com/Pj9qb2HjAt — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) June 26, 2017

Such a pleasure to launch Master Ji's song today! A film that's made from his heart https://t.co/buDiO2NfNo@Acharya1Ganesh#Bikhari — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) June 26, 2017



Speaking to news agency IANS, Varun Dhawan praised Ganesh Acharya and said that he has played an important role in his life.



"Masterji (Ganesh) has been biggest part of my life. I know him since my childhood. I have grown up in front of him, so I am a bit emotional launching his film's song. Many choreographers choreograph songs from their mind, but he is the only person who choreographs songs from his heart," IANS quoted the Badlapur actor as saying.



"In this song as well, I could see each artiste dancing in the song with full passion and not for promotion of the film as it was all coming from within them. He has massive faith on Ganapati and that is the reason I know his film and his team will be successful," he added.



Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan have worked with Ganesh Acharya in Badrinath Ki Dulhania.



The Udta Punjab actress told IANS that Ganesh Acharya is a 'master of his craft.'



"Masterji (Ganesh) is definitely a master of his craft as he is a master of expression, dance and heart. I have just started knowing him... Varun and I have both worked with him in 'Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya' and at that moment, I just thought that I should absorb and grab his talent in terms of expression, dance and everything," IANS quoted Alia as saying.



Ganesh Acharya told IANS that he is 'happy' that Varun and Alia agreed to launch the Ganpati song from his film.



"I am really happy that my Ganapati song has been launched by Varun and Alia. We have worked very hard for the film. We are not looking this film as Hindi or Marathi as we have tried to raise the bar and scale of the film," IANS quoted Ganesh Acharya as saying.



Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan have co-starred in Student Of The Year, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania. The duo will reportedly collaborate once again with Abhishek Varman's next film, titled Shiddat.



Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan is currently busy shooting for Judwaa 2, co-starring Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu.



(With IANS inputs)



