Akshay Kumar To Unveil Toilet: Ek Prem Katha Trailer During India Vs South Africa Champions Trophy Match

The trailer of Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, starring Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar, will be unveiled on the sports channel airing India vs South Africa Champions Trophy match. The trailer will be released during the mid-innings show. Toilet: Ek Prem Katha highlights the importance of sanitation conditions in India. It is inspired by Swachh Bharat Abhiyan initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The film, a love story with a satirical flavour, stars Akshay and Bhumi as a newly-married couple. The film is directed by Shree Narayan Singh. Last month, Akshay met PM Modi and briefed him about the film. Later, the actor also met Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu for the same. Akshay recently won his first ever National Award for his performance in the critically-acclaimed film Rustom. Toilet: Ek Prem Katha releases on August 11. The film was earlier supposed to release with Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma's film. However, SRK later changed his film's release date to August 4.