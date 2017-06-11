Akshay Kumar To Unveil Toilet: Ek Prem Katha Trailer During India Vs South Africa Champions Trophy Match

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha trailer will be unveiled during the mid-innings show, revealed Akshay Kumar on social media

All India | Written by | Updated: June 11, 2017 16:15 IST
Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar in Toilet: Ek Prem Katha (Image courtesy: akshaykumar)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. "Catch the trailer today in the mid-innings show," tweeted Akshay
  2. Toilet: Ek Prem Katha highlights the importance of sanitation conditions
  3. Akshay stars opposite Bhumi Pednekar in the film
The trailer of Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, starring Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar, will be unveiled on the sports channel airing India vs South Africa Champions Trophy match. The trailer will be released during the mid-innings show. A few hours ago, Akshay shared the poster of the film on social media, where he revealed about the launch. "Catch #ToiletEkPremKathaTrailer today in the mid-innings show on @starsportsindia or to get it personally from me message on the link in the bio," the 49-year-old actor wrote on Instagram. Toilet: Ek Prem Katha highlights the importance of sanitation conditions in India. It is inspired by Swachh Bharat Abhiyan initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

When, where and how can you watch the trailer of Toilet: Ek Prem Katha.
 

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, a love story with a satirical flavour, stars Akshay and Bhumi as a newly-married couple. The film is directed by Shree Narayan Singh.

Akshay Kumar has constantly kept his fans updated with some posters of the film. Here they are.
 
 
 

Last month, Akshay met PM Modi and briefed him about the film. "Met PM @narendramodi and got the opportunity to tell him about my upcoming film ' #ToiletEkPremKatha .' His smile at just the title made my day!" the actor captioned his post.
 


Later, the Rustom actor also met Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu for the same.
 


Akshay recently won his first ever National Award for his performance in the critically-acclaimed film Rustom.

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha releases on August 11. The film was earlier supposed to release with Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma's Jab Harry Met Sejal. However, SRK later changed his film's release date to August 4.

After Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Akshay Kumar will be seen in Padman.
 

