Akshay Kumar To Unveil Toilet: Ek Prem Katha Trailer During India Vs South Africa Champions Trophy Match

Highlights
- "Catch the trailer today in the mid-innings show," tweeted Akshay
- Toilet: Ek Prem Katha highlights the importance of sanitation conditions
- Akshay stars opposite Bhumi Pednekar in the film
When, where and how can you watch the trailer of Toilet: Ek Prem Katha.
Catch #ToiletEkPremKathaTrailer in d mid-innings show on @StarSportsIndia today or to get it personally,message here https://t.co/BHCjKbqBthpic.twitter.com/tmYvOCTyIj— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) June 11, 2017
Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, a love story with a satirical flavour, stars Akshay and Bhumi as a newly-married couple. The film is directed by Shree Narayan Singh.
Akshay Kumar has constantly kept his fans updated with some posters of the film. Here they are.
No TOILET, No Bride!!!— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) June 10, 2017
TOILET TRAILER OUT TOMORROW pic.twitter.com/wIxS0YBmUn
Ek TOILET Revolution!!! Starts in 2 days... TOILET TRAILER IN 2DAYS pic.twitter.com/wIVQ7DVpBU— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) June 9, 2017
Ek binati...lauta do lota party ko! TOILET TRAILER IN 3DAYS pic.twitter.com/NlwDlIIDYh— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) June 8, 2017
Last month, Akshay met PM Modi and briefed him about the film. "Met PM @narendramodi and got the opportunity to tell him about my upcoming film ' #ToiletEkPremKatha .' His smile at just the title made my day!" the actor captioned his post.
Later, the Rustom actor also met Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu for the same.
Thank you so much for your kind words and time Sir. Looking forward to associating and making a difference #SwachchAzaadi #Repost @sureshpprabhu Pleasure meeting Shri Akshay Kumar,fine actor,wonderful human being.Appreciate his efforts to spread awareness about #SwachhBharat through the powerful medium of cinema
Akshay recently won his first ever National Award for his performance in the critically-acclaimed film Rustom.
Toilet: Ek Prem Katha releases on August 11. The film was earlier supposed to release with Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma's Jab Harry Met Sejal. However, SRK later changed his film's release date to August 4.
After Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Akshay Kumar will be seen in Padman.