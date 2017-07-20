Akshay Kumar On Toilet: Ek Prem Katha's Biggest Highlight

Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar, stars of Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, promoted their film today in London today. The actors were accompanied by Anupam Kher, who plays a pivotal role in the film. Akshay kick-started the promotions with a Facebook live session and was also joined by Bhumi and Anupam Kher. The actors spoke about Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, their experience and why it is a different film. "Toilet: Ek Prem Katha is an epic love story. The film sends out a message against open defecation and through the film, we are trying to comment on the mind-set of the people. The film is full of fun and happy," said Bhumi when a viewer asked them about Toilet: Ek Prem Katha's subject.
Toilet: Ek Prem Katha's deals with sanitation and the issue of open defecation in India. Jaya (Bhumi), a strong-willed woman, falls in love with Keshav (Akshay), a simple man and ultimately the duo get married. On the first day at her in-laws place, Jaya is introduced to the lota gang (a group of women who defecate in the open) as there's no toilet in Keshav's home. Jaya reacts and starts a battle against the practice of open defecation and urges to build toilets in the entire village. Her cause is well-supported by Keshav.
"Women, stop defecating in open and don't marry a person who doesn't have toilet in their home," said Akshay during the live chat.
Keshav aur Jaya united in London for @ToiletTheFilm promotions!Catch us LIVE on my Facebook @ 3.45 pm IST today. @psbhumi#ToiletUKTakeOverpic.twitter.com/DJzEvqPlRd— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) July 20, 2017
Answering a question related to the highlights of Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Akshay said that the biggest USP of the film is its love story and how Jaya reacts to the absence of toilet in her husband's home and how the whole change comes. "A man can defecate in open easily, although it's wrong. But for a woman, it is a private time. In our country, we have always respected women but sending them out to defecate is not respect." Akshay also urged the viewers to make people understand the importance of toilets. "It's a laughter-riot and people can watch this entertaining film till the end," added Akshay.
While talking about the film, Akshay also became a tour guide for the viewers and gave a sneak-peek of London.
Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, directed by Shree Narayan Singh, releases on August 11.