Akhilesh Yadav's New Ads Give Father Mulayam The Bigger Role

Akhilesh Yadav's new social media ads place father Mulayam in the foreground.

This poster shows Mulayam Singh Yadav and Akhilesh Yadav and urges "Aagey badein!" (let's move on).

Another poster reads "Your (Mulayam Singh) cycle will forever run with your name".

This poster reads "Keep faith" as Akhilesh Yadav tries to reboot his relation with father Mulayam Singh.