Collapse
Expand

Akhilesh Yadav Takes Back Party Workers Suspended By Uncle Shivpal

All India | Edited by | Updated: January 04, 2017 22:23 IST
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Akhilesh Yadav Takes Back Party Workers Suspended By Uncle Shivpal

Hectic efforts are on for a rapproachement between Akhilesh Yadav and his father Mulayam Singh.

Lucknow:  Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav has revoked the suspension of four district presidents of Samajwadi Party. The four had been suspended by his uncle Shivpal Yadav, whom the Chief Minister has openly accused of acting against the party.

The move has come amid the efforts for a patch-up between Mr Yadav and his father Mulayam Singh Yadav. The tussle for power within the first family of Uttar Pradesh came to a head last week as the supporters of the Chief Minister declared him the chief of the party in place of Mulayam Singh Yadav.

Trending

Share this story on

ALSO READBengaluru Woman To NDTV: I Was Molested, Men Said 'These Things Happen'
Akhilesh YadavShivpal YadavMulayam Singh YadavSamajwadi PartyLucknow

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
DangalRogue OneMoanaBefikreLive ScoreCES 2017 Flipkart iPhone 6

................................ Advertisement ................................