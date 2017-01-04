Akhilesh Yadav Takes Back Party Workers Suspended By Uncle Shivpal

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav has revoked the suspension of four district presidents of Samajwadi Party. The four had been suspended by his uncle Shivpal Yadav, whom the Chief Minister has openly accused of acting against the party.The move has come amid the efforts for a patch-up between Mr Yadav and his father Mulayam Singh Yadav. The tussle for power within the first family of Uttar Pradesh came to a head last week as the supporters of the Chief Minister declared him the chief of the party in place of Mulayam Singh Yadav.