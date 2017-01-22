Akhilesh Yadav On Stage With Wife Dimple. Father Mulayam A No-Show (So Far)

Akhilesh Yadav releases party manifesto in Lucknow Father Mulayam, who lost control of party, does not attend Efforts made to persuade him to appear on stage



On January 16, Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav defeated Mulayam Singh's claim of controlling the party. The Election Commission ruled that it is the 43-year-old and not his father who is accepted as the leader of the Samajwadi Party and if both men fight the elections separately, it is the Chief Minister who can use the party name and symbol.



That verdict forced into recess a family feud that had gripped the Samajwadi Party at a time when it should have been preoccupied with its external and not internal hunt for power.



Mulayam Singh has now settled into a grudging but so far silent sulk as evidenced by his no-show at this morning's event. He has not appeared publicly with his son at all since being subjugated. An admission of defeat reflected



Also missing today was his younger brother and closest aide, Shivpal Yadav, who played a reliable part in estranging father and son but has been included in Akhilesh Yadav's list of candidates, as requested by Mulayam Singh.



Senior party leader Azam Khan who doubled up as mediator in recent days was dispatched from stage to persuade Netaji, as Mulayam is known, to make an appearance. Seated near Akhilesh Yadav was his wife and MP Dimple Yadav who is being primed for a much larger role in the campaign than in earlier elections.



