Akhilesh Yadav, Expelled By Father Mulayam Singh, Meets Party Lawmakers

Akhilesh Yadav, expelled from Samajwadi Party by father Mulayam Singh, arriving for meeting of supporters

Lucknow: Akhilesh Yadav's 5 Kalidas Marg residence cum office has buzzed with activity since early this morning, with lawmakers and other leaders of the Samajwadi Party arriving for a meeting that the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister has called. On Friday evening party chief and his father Mulayam Singh Yadav expelled Akhilesh from the party for six years, for refusing to accept the candidates he had chosen for the UP elections. Mulayam Singh said he had no choice and wanted to "save the party". Akhilesh Yadav has made no public comments since he was sacked, but hundreds of party workers gathered outside his residence on Friday evening raising slogans of support.