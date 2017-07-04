Akhilesh Yadav Deletes Tweet That Left Many Baffled

Akhilesh Yadav has 3.59 million followers on Twitter; many among them were baffled at his tweet but there were congratulatory messages too, apparently from supporters.

All India | Edited by | Updated: July 04, 2017 16:24 IST
Akhilesh Yadav shared link to report on cow welfare funds mostly going to NGO run by Aparna Yadav.

Lucknow:  Akhilesh Yadav, the former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, this morning deleted a tweet after being roasted for highlighting a news report that was unarguably damning to him and his family.

Mr Yadav's post late last night shared the link to a report published on Monday on cow welfare funds mostly going to an NGO run by his sister-in-law Aparna Yadav when he was Chief Minister.

The report said that a Right to Information or RTI query had revealed that over 86 per cent of the 9.6 crore budget sanctioned for cow welfare organisations by the Uttar Pradesh Gau Sewa Aayog went to Aparna Yadav's NGO between 2012 and 2017.

Aparna Yadav is the wife of Akhilesh Yadav's step-brother Prateek Yadav.

Hours later, perhaps realizing his mistake, Akhilesh Yadav deleted the post from his timeline. But that hardly helped.
 
One person speculated that this was Akhilesh Yadav's way of getting back at his sister-in-law, who has lately been seen in photo-ops with Yogi Adityanath, who took over as Chief Minister after Samajwadi Party was voted out of power earlier this year.

Akhilesh YadavAkhilesh Yadav tweetAparna Yadav's NGOUttar Pradesh Gau Sewa Aayog

