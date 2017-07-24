Akhilesh Yadav Accuses BJP Of 'Spreading Anarchy' In Uttar Pradesh The Samajwadi Party supremo exhorted the party workers to propagate the party's ideology and protest against any 'anti-people move' being carried out in their areas.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT Akhilesh Yadav asked party workers to protest against any anti-people move'. Lucknow: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav today said there was 'anarchy' in Uttar Pradesh and held the ruling BJP responsible for the situation. The former chief minister also said that people of Uttar Pradesh have understood the reality of the party and would not be fooled by BJP's false promises.



"There is anarchy in the state. BJP should answer why it is so. The state government cannot hide its failure by blaming bureaucracy for creating hindrance in development works," said Mr Yadav.



"The people of the state will not go by false statements of their (BJP) leaders now as they have understood the reality of the BJP," he said.



The Samajwadi Party supremo exhorted the party workers to propagate the party's ideology and protest against any "anti-people move" being carried out in their areas.



"In BJP's regime, people will not get any respite. It was SP which thought about people's welfare and launched a number of developmental and welfare schemes for them," he said, and went on to cite various schemes for youths, women and minorities launched during previous SP regime.



