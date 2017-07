Akhilesh Yadav Accuses BJP Of 'Spreading Anarchy' In Uttar Pradesh

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav today said there was 'anarchy' in Uttar Pradesh and held the ruling BJP responsible for the situation. The former chief minister also said that people of Uttar Pradesh have understood the reality of the party and would not be fooled by BJP's false promises."There is anarchy in the state. BJP should answer why it is so. The state government cannot hide its failure by blaming bureaucracy for creating hindrance in development works," said Mr Yadav.