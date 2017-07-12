Ajith's Vivegam Gets A Release Date. Here's How Long You Have To Wait Ajith's Vivegam is expected to release on August 10

67 Shares EMAIL PRINT Ajith in Vivegam (Image courtesy: YouTube) New Delhi: Highlights Ajith features as a special agent of Counter Terror Squad Vivek Oberoi, Kajal Aggarwal and Akshara Haasan star in pivotal roles Vivegam is Ajith's third film with director Siva Vivegam has been revealed. The film is expected to hit the theatres on August 10, trade analyst Ramesh Bala tweeted. Vivegam, currently in post-production stage, also stars

Team #Vivegam is working day & night to complete post-production on time..

VIVEGAM FEST IN 1 MONTH is confirmed for August 10th release.. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) July 11, 2017



Vivegam teaser, which was released earlier in May, went viral within just two days of its release. It was watched over 70 lakh times.



Here's the teaser.





Vivegam has been filmed across Europe and the last schedule was shot in Bulgaria. The film marks Vivek Oberoi's debut in Tamil industry. His plays the prime antagonist Maximillian Lukas. Vivegam is purely an action-thriller, with some Hollywood-like shots. Vivegam is produced by Sathya Jyothi Films and music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander.



It is Ajith's third film with director Siva. They have previously worked together in Veeram and Vedhalam.



Vivegam is Ajith's first film in two years. He last starred in Vedalam. He is known for films such as Kandukondain Kandukondain, Varalaru and Billa. Kandukondain Kandukondain, an adaptation of Jane Austen's novel Sense and Sensibility, also starred actors like Mammootty, Tabu and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.





