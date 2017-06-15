Ajith's Vivegam: First Song Surviva Releases Soon. Till Then, Enjoy The Teaser The first song teaser from Ajith's Vivegam was unveiled on Wednesday night

Surviva has been sung by Anirudh Ravichander and Yogi B The first song of Vivegam will release on June 19 Vivegam stars Ajith as a counter terror agent Vivegam have now released a song teaser from Ajith's film. The promotional video of the song, titled Surviva, was unveiled last night. Surviva is sung by Anirudh Ravichander and Yogi B. It is a peppy track, sung in English and Tamil both. The audio rights of Vivegam has been bagged by Sony Music. The announcement was made on company's Twitter account a few days ago. This is Sony Music's sixth collaboration with Ajith. Meanwhile, the first song of Vivegam will release on June 19. Till then, Ajith fans, listen to Surviva.

Ajith Kumar's upcoming Tamil film Vivegam is one of the most-anticipated movies of 2017. The teaser, which was unveiled last month, got more than 72 lakh views within just two days of its release. The makers ofhave now released a song teaser from Ajith's film. The promotional video of the song, titled, was unveiled last night.is sung by Anirudh Ravichander and Yogi B. It is a peppy track, sung in English and Tamil both. The audio rights ofhas been bagged by Sony Music. The announcement was made on company's Twitter account a few days ago. This is Sony Music's sixth collaboration with Ajith. Meanwhile, the first song ofwill release on June 19. Till then, Ajith fans, listen tois currently in the post-production stage. The film stars Ajith, 46, as a counter terror agent. The cast also includes Vivek Oberoi, Kajal Aggarwal and Akshara Haasan.is Vivek's first Tamil film. He plays the antagonist Maximillian Lukas. It has been extensively shot in snowy locations across Europe. Vivegam promises to be an action-thriller, with some Hollywood-like sequences.Check out the teaser of Ajith'sis directed by Siva. It will be Ajith and Siva's third film together after the box office success ofandAjith's last film was 2015'sandis his first in two years. He is the star of films likeandis expected to release this August.