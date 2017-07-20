Ajit Doval To Visit China Next Week For BRICS Meet Amid Doklam Standoff

New Delhi: National Security Adviser Ajit Doval will be travelling to Beijing to attend a BRICS meeting on July 27 and 28, the External Affairs Ministry said today.
The visit comes amid a deterioration in bilateral ties between the two neighbours due to the Doklam standoff with Beijing ratcheting up its rhetoric against New Delhi on the dispute.
"As far as visit of the National Security Adviser to China for the meeting of BRICS NSAs is concerned, I can confirm that he will be visiting. The visit will take place on Jul 27 and 28," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Gopal Baglay said.
Asked whether Mr Doval will have any bilateral meeting with any Chinese leader or the Special Representative for boundary talks on the sidelines of the meeting of NSAs from BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa), Mr Baglay did not give a direct reply
"We will keep you informed as and when there are developments," he said.
Chinese and Indian soldiers have been locked in a face-off in Dokalam area of the Sikkim sector for over a month after Indian troops stopped the Chinese army from building a road in the area.
India said today repeated that is ready for talks with China with both sides first pulling back their armies to end the tense standoff, stressing the need for a "peaceful resolution" of border issues.
Responding to a question in parliament, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj said China intends to unilaterally change the status of the tri-junction with Bhutan, posing a challenge to India's security.
The Minister also said India was not "unreasonable" on the Doklam border issue and that all countries supported its stand.