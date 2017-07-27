Ajit Doval Arrives In Beijing Amid Sikkim Sector Standoff National Security Adviser Ajit Doval's visit has raised expectations about the likelihood of India and China finding a way out of the standoff at Sikkim sector

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT NSA Ajit Doval will also call on Chinese President Xi Jinping (File) Beijing: National Security Adviser Ajit Doval arrived in Beijing today to attend a meeting of top security officials of the BRICS grouping,



The meeting of security chiefs of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa ends on Friday.



Mr Doval's visit has raised expectations about the likelihood of India and China finding a way out of the over a month-long standoff at Doklam in Sikkim sector.



Mr Doval will also call on Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday. China holds the presidency of the BRICS and is due to hold a summit of the five-member group in September at Xiamen city.



Ahead of his meeting with Mr Jinping, Mr Doval is expected to hold separate talks with Mr Jiechi to discuss resolution of the standoff at Sikkim sector.



Though China continues to maintain that there won't be a meaningful dialogue without the unconditional withdrawal of Indian troops, the Chinese foreign ministry has hinted of a bilateral meeting between Mr Doval and Mr Jiechi, which is part of the tradition of BRICS NSAs meeting.



Both sides acknowledged talks through diplomatic channels to ease tensions. Chinese and Indian troops have been locked in a standoff in the tri-junction for more than a month since Indian troops stopped the Chinese army from building a road in the area.



China claimed it was constructing the road within its territory. India protested the construction, saying it would allow China to cut India's access to its northeastern states.



Ahead of Mr Doval's visit, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Lu Kang said



He also said Foreign Minister Wang Yi has authoritatively made Beijing's position clear on the issue.





National Security Adviser Ajit Doval arrived in Beijing today to attend a meeting of top security officials of the BRICS grouping, amid a standoff between the armies of India and China in the Sikkim sector. Mr Doval is likely to speak with China's State Councillor Yang Jiechi to break the deadlock.The meeting of security chiefs of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa ends on Friday.Mr Doval's visit has raised expectations about the likelihood of India and China finding a way out of the over a month-long standoff at Doklam in Sikkim sector.Mr Doval will also call on Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday. China holds the presidency of the BRICS and is due to hold a summit of the five-member group in September at Xiamen city.Ahead of his meeting with Mr Jinping, Mr Doval is expected to hold separate talks with Mr Jiechi to discuss resolution of the standoff at Sikkim sector.Though China continues to maintain that there won't be a meaningful dialogue without the unconditional withdrawal of Indian troops, the Chinese foreign ministry has hinted of a bilateral meeting between Mr Doval and Mr Jiechi, which is part of the tradition of BRICS NSAs meeting.Both sides acknowledged talks through diplomatic channels to ease tensions. Chinese and Indian troops have been locked in a standoff in the tri-junction for more than a month since Indian troops stopped the Chinese army from building a road in the area.China claimed it was constructing the road within its territory. India protested the construction, saying it would allow China to cut India's access to its northeastern states.Ahead of Mr Doval's visit, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Lu Kang said no meaningful dialogue can be held with India until it "unconditionally" withdraws troops from Doklam.He also said Foreign Minister Wang Yi has authoritatively made Beijing's position clear on the issue.