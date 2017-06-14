Ajay Devgn's Baadshaho: Here's Emraan Hashmi As 'The Guns And Roses Badass' In the new poster of Baadshao, Emraan Hashmi features in a Rajasthani look, wearing a turban, kohled eyes and is holding a gun

1 Share EMAIL PRINT Emraan Hashmi in Baadshaho (Image courtesy: emraanhashmi) New Delhi: Highlights 'The guns and roses badass,' wrote Emraan Hashmi Ajay Devgn's first look was unveiled yesterday Baadshaho releases on September 1 Baadshaho. In the poster, the 38-year-old actor is seen in a Rajasthani look, wearing a turban, kohled eyes and is blowing away the gun smoke from the barrel in style. (Emraan Hashmi, too much swag). The actor shared the poster on Twitter with the caption that reads, "The guns and roses badass." The



Check out Emraan Hashmi's first look from Baadshaho.

The guns and roses badass! Look out for the exclusive look in today's @htshowbizpic.twitter.com/HlIdZ9c3Qt — Emraan Hashmi (@emraanhashmi) June 14, 2017



Interesting much?



"Badass Brotherhood," Ajay wrote on Twitter while sharing Emraan's first look.



Here's Ajay Devgn's first look.

The badass in the bandana! @Baadshahopic.twitter.com/QUvkhYvQrn — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) June 13, 2017



Ajay Devgn and Emraan Hashmi are co-stars of films such as Once Upon A Time In Mumbai, also directed by Milan Luthria and Dil Toh Baccha Hai Ji, which released in 2011. Baadshaho is Ajay Devgn's fourth film with Milan Luthria.



Baadshaho will be Emraan Hashmi's first release of the year. He last featured in Azhar, a biopic on former Indian cricketer Mohammad Azharuddin.



Ileana D'Cruz, Lisa Haydon, Esha Gupta and Vidyut Jammwal co-star with Ajay Devgn and Emraan Hashmi in Baadshaho. A couple of days ago, the first poster of the action-thriller was unveiled, which revealed the subject of the film. "1975 EMERGENCY... 96 hours... 600km... 1 Armored Truck... Millions in Gold & 6 BADASSES. Baadshaho Sandstorm Is Coming!," read the tagline of the poster.



Here's Baadshaho's first poster.

1975 EMERGENCY...96 hours...600km...1 Armored Truck...Millions in Gold & 6 BADASSES. Baadshaho Sandstorm Is Coming! pic.twitter.com/pPF3DZ0hoH — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) June 12, 2017



Baadshaho releases on September 1.





After actor Ajay Devgn unveiled his first look from Baadshaho , his co-star Emraan Hashmi shared what his character looks like inir upcoming film. While Ajay is 'the badass in the bandana,' Emraan Hashmi is 'the guns and roses badass' in. In the poster, the 38-year-old actor is seen in a Rajasthani look, wearing a turban, kohled eyes and is blowing away the gun smoke from the barrel in style. (Emraan Hashmi, too much swag). The actor shared the poster on Twitter with the caption that reads, "The guns and roses badass." The Milan Luthria-directed Baadshaho is a film set in the 1970s Emergency era.Check out Emraan Hashmi's first look fromInteresting much?"Badass Brotherhood," Ajay wrote on Twitter while sharing Emraan's first look.Here's Ajay Devgn's first look.Ajay Devgn and Emraan Hashmi are co-stars of films such as, also directed by Milan Luthria and, which released in 2011.is Ajay Devgn's fourth film with Milan Luthria.will be Emraan Hashmi's first release of the year. He last featured in, a biopic on former Indian cricketer Mohammad Azharuddin.Ileana D'Cruz, Lisa Haydon, Esha Gupta and Vidyut Jammwal co-star with Ajay Devgn and Emraan Hashmi in. A couple of days ago, the first poster of the action-thriller was unveiled, which revealed the subject of the film. "1975 EMERGENCY... 96 hours... 600km... 1 Armored Truck... Millions in Gold & 6 BADASSES. Baadshaho Sandstorm Is Coming!," read the tagline of the poster.Here's's first poster.releases on September 1.