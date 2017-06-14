Ajay Devgn's Baadshaho: Here's Emraan Hashmi As 'The Guns And Roses Badass'

Highlights
- 'The guns and roses badass,' wrote Emraan Hashmi
- Ajay Devgn's first look was unveiled yesterday
- Baadshaho releases on September 1
Check out Emraan Hashmi's first look from Baadshaho.
The guns and roses badass! Look out for the exclusive look in today's @htshowbizpic.twitter.com/HlIdZ9c3Qt— Emraan Hashmi (@emraanhashmi) June 14, 2017
Interesting much?
"Badass Brotherhood," Ajay wrote on Twitter while sharing Emraan's first look.
Here's Ajay Devgn's first look.
The badass in the bandana! @Baadshahopic.twitter.com/QUvkhYvQrn— Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) June 13, 2017
Ajay Devgn and Emraan Hashmi are co-stars of films such as Once Upon A Time In Mumbai, also directed by Milan Luthria and Dil Toh Baccha Hai Ji, which released in 2011. Baadshaho is Ajay Devgn's fourth film with Milan Luthria.
Baadshaho will be Emraan Hashmi's first release of the year. He last featured in Azhar, a biopic on former Indian cricketer Mohammad Azharuddin.
Ileana D'Cruz, Lisa Haydon, Esha Gupta and Vidyut Jammwal co-star with Ajay Devgn and Emraan Hashmi in Baadshaho. A couple of days ago, the first poster of the action-thriller was unveiled, which revealed the subject of the film. "1975 EMERGENCY... 96 hours... 600km... 1 Armored Truck... Millions in Gold & 6 BADASSES. Baadshaho Sandstorm Is Coming!," read the tagline of the poster.
Here's Baadshaho's first poster.
1975 EMERGENCY...96 hours...600km...1 Armored Truck...Millions in Gold & 6 BADASSES. Baadshaho Sandstorm Is Coming! pic.twitter.com/pPF3DZ0hoH— Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) June 12, 2017
Baadshaho releases on September 1.