Aiyaary: Manoj Bajpayee Completes Kashmir Shooting Schedule

Actor Manoj Bajpayee has completed shooting for the Kashmir schedule of Neeraj Pandey's Aiyaary, co-starring Sidharth Malhotra. The 48-year-old actor, who will play an Army officer in the film, told news agency IANS that he had a 'great time' filming in Kashmir. "I had a great time in Kashmir working with the entire team and brave soldiers. Kashmir is a wonderful place with magnificent locations, friendly people and extremely pleasant climate," IANS quoted Manoj Bajpayee as saying. Aiyaary went on floors earlier this month in Kashmir and Sidharth Malhotra has kept his fans and followers delighted by sharing pictures from the sets of the film on social media.
"Since it was a just one week's tight schedule, I didn't get enough time to explore everything but I tried squeezing out some time and made sure to visit some of my favourite locations which I had seen long back when I had come for a school trip," IANS quoted Manoj Bajpayee as saying.
On June 19, the makers of Aiyaary confirmed on their official Twitter page that actress Rakul Preet Singh will be starring opposite Sidharth Malhotra in the film. The 26-year-old actress will be seen portraying the role of an IT professional.
Aiyaary marks Manoj Bajpayee's third collaboration with filmmaker Neeraj Pandey. They have previously worked together in films like Special 26 and Baby. He was also a part of Naam Shabana, which has been produced by Neeraj Pandey.
The first poster of Aiyaary was unveiled by the makers of the film In April.
Aiyaary is scheduled to release in theatres on 26 January 2018.
(With IANS inputs)