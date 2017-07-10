Aishwarya Rai Bachchan All Set To Face The Camera Again In...

Highlights
- Fanney Khan is produced by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra
- Fanney Khan is aiming for August 2018 release
- Aishwarya and Anil Kapoor will co-star in a film after 17 years
Of his role and the film, nil Kapoor told news agency IANS in an earlier interview: "It has a fantastic script. It's a musical. I am really thrilled to be part of the film. It's the first time that I am playing a character whose name is Khan." Anil Kapoor also shared a glimpse of his character on Twitter:
#AishwaryaRaiBachchan to start shooting for Fanney Khan from August. A T-Series, @ROMPPictures & @kriarj presentation. April 2018 release.— TSeries (@TSeries) July 9, 2017
This #Eid, we begin a new transformation...#FanneyKhan & I embark on an exciting journey today! @RakeyshOmMehrapic.twitter.com/gkBqi2p34F— Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) July 6, 2016
Meanwhile, Anil Kapoor is awaiting the release of Mubarakan, which hits the screens on July 28. Mubarakan is directed by Anees Bazmee and also stars his nephew Arjun Kapoor along with actresses Ileana D'Cruz and Athiya Shetty. Before Mubarakan, Anil Kapoor was mseen in two 2015 films - Dil Dhadakne Do and Welcome Back.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's last film was the Karan Johar-directed Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma. Before that she was seen in Sarbjjit and the ill-fated Jazbaa. She and her actor husband Abhishek Bachchan were also approached by Anurag Kashyap for Gulab Jamun.
(With IANS inputs)