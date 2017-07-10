Aishwarya Rai Bachchan All Set To Face The Camera Again In... Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will start filming Fanney Khan, co-starring Anil Kapoor in August

1 Share EMAIL PRINT Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Cannes. (Image courtesy: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan) New Delhi: Highlights Fanney Khan is produced by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra Fanney Khan is aiming for August 2018 release Aishwarya and Anil Kapoor will co-star in a film after 17 years Fanney Khan will go on floors. Fanney Khan also stars Anil Kapoor, who character's name is Khan. Aishwarya Rai and Anil Kapoor last co-starred in 2000 film Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai and before that they featured in Subhash Ghai's Taal, also starring Akshaye Khanna. Fanney Khan is co-produced by T-Series and Rakeysh Omprash Mehra, who launched Anil Kapoor's son Harshvardhan in 2016's Mirzya. The film will be directed by Atul Manjrekar and it is expected to hit the screens in August 2018.

#AishwaryaRaiBachchan to start shooting for Fanney Khan from August. A T-Series, @ROMPPictures & @kriarj presentation. April 2018 release. — TSeries (@TSeries) July 9, 2017 Of his role and the film, nil Kapoor told news agency IANS in an earlier interview: "It has a fantastic script. It's a musical. I am really thrilled to be part of the film. It's the first time that I am playing a character whose name is Khan." Anil Kapoor also shared a glimpse of his character on Twitter:

This #Eid, we begin a new transformation...#FanneyKhan & I embark on an exciting journey today! @RakeyshOmMehrapic.twitter.com/gkBqi2p34F — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) July 6, 2016



Meanwhile, Anil Kapoor is awaiting the release of Mubarakan, which hits the screens on July 28. Mubarakan is directed by Anees Bazmee and also stars his nephew Arjun Kapoor along with actresses Ileana D'Cruz and Athiya Shetty. Before Mubarakan, Anil Kapoor was mseen in two 2015 films - Dil Dhadakne Do and Welcome Back.



Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's last film was the Karan Johar-directed Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma. Before that she was seen in Sarbjjit and the ill-fated Jazbaa. She and her actor husband Abhishek Bachchan were also Gulab Jamun.



(With IANS inputs)



