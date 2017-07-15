Aircel Counters Jio With Its Latest Rs 348 Plan Offering 84GB Data

Keeping the price war in the telecom sector going, Aircel has announced a new plan at Rs 348 that offers 84GB 3G data for a period of 84 days. This comes just days after Reliance Jio launched its updated Dhan Dhana Dhan offer. One of Jio's plans offer 84GB 4G data for 84 days at Rs 399. As per the new Aircel offer, users will get unlimited local calls with 1 GB 3G Data per day, the company stated on its website. However, as of now the Rs 348 offer is valid only in the Uttar Pradesh (East) circle, it added.On the other hand, the launch of the new Jio plans is accompanied by a revision in the validities and data caps of existing prepaid packs and postpaid plans. Jio's Rs 399 plan offers 1 GB of 4G data per day for 84 days along with free voice calls and MyJio app services to both existing and new Prime members.Jio has also launched a new plan at Rs 349, which includes 20 GBs of 4G data with a validity of 56 days without any daily limit. You can use the entire 20 GBs even in 1 day or over spend it wisely for 56 days as per your requirement. After you consume the 56 GBs of high speed data, the internet speed will be reduced to 128 kbps.Under the extended Dhan Dhana Dhan offer, Jio Prime members who had availed Summer Surprise offer can now recharge their numbers at Rs 309 to get 1 GB of 4G data for 56 days, as against 28 days earlier. Similarly, if you recharge with the Rs 509 pack, you will get 2GBs of 4G data for 56 days, instead of 28 days.