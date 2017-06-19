AirAsia Sells Tickets Below Rs 1,500 In Limited-Period Offer. Details Here

Some of the other one-way journeys offered at discounted airfares under the AirAsia scheme included Ranchi-Kolkata from Rs 1,599, Kochi-Hyderabad Rs 1,999, Goa-Hyderabad Rs 1,699 and Guwahati-Imphal Rs 1,899.

AirAsia India is offering all-inclusive tickets starting at Rs 1,499 on select one-way flights under a limited-period promotional scheme. AirAsia's this scheme requires flyers to make advanced bookings. Bookings under the offer - applicable on travel till September 30 this year - can be made till June 25, said AirAsia India, a joint venture between Tata Sons and Malaysian airline group AirAsia. "Fare includes airport taxes (except for selected airports where airport tax is collected at the point of departure)," AirAsia India said on its website. While AirAsia India didn't divulge the exact number of discounted seats under the scheme, it said: "Seats are limited and may not be available on all flights."AirAsia's latest special fares offer covers destinations including Bengaluru, Goa, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Kochi, New Delhi and Pune.A search on the AirAsia bookings portal showed tickets for a flight from Bengaluru to Kochi next week were being offered from an all-inclusive Rs 1,500.Many airlines have been announcing a flurry of promotional schemes for the monsoon season, which is typically a lean season for carriers. The promotional schemes announced by many airlines for the monsoon season have sparked a lot of interest for travel during the July-September season.Lucrative offers and discounts are making off season travelling more popular as there was 27 per cent growth in airline searches for domestic destinations for this monsoon compared to the same period last year, according to online travel agency Cleartrip.National carrier Air India has announced a new promotional monsoon sale, called "Saavan Special 2017 Sale", under which the airline is offering fares starting at Rs 706. According to Air India's website, the Rs 706 offer will close on 21 June.Recently, SpiceJet had come up with a promotional scheme offering Rs 799 tickets while IndiGo was offering flights starting at Rs 899.