AirAsia India Sells Rs 950 Tickets In Limited-Period Offer. Details Here

AirAsia India is offering all-inclusive tickets starting at Rs 950 on select one-way flights in a limited period promotional scheme. AirAsia India has said the discounted tariffs are available on travel till November 23, 2017. AirAsia India's discount ticket sale, spanning destinations including Bengaluru, Goa, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Kochi, Delhi and Pune, requires advance booking, the carrier - a joint venture between Tata Sons and Malaysian airline group AirAsia - said on its website. Bookings under this AirAsia India scheme can be made till July 2, it added.AirAsia India's all-inclusive Rs 950 tickets under the scheme are being offered on routes of Kochi-Bengaluru, Goa-Bengaluru, Guwahati-Imphal and Hyderabad-Bengaluru, according to the website. Some of the other routes offered under the scheme were Ranchi-Kolkata (starting at Rs 1,250), Hyderabad-Kochi (Rs 1,650) and Goa-Hyderabad (Rs 1,450).Without divulging the total number of seats offered at discounted prices, AirAsia India said: "Seats are limited and may not be available on all flights." The fares include airport taxes (except for selected airports where airport tax is collected at the point of departure) and are valid for new purchases only, AirAsia added.The offer comes at a time when many airlines in the Indian market are offering discounts ahead of a lean season starting July through September, analysts say.The domestic aviation market has been recording double-digit percentage growth for many months, boosted by competitive airfares.Indian airlines ferried a record number of passengers in May. Indian airlines carried 1.01 crore passengers in May 2017 as compared to 86.69 lakh passengers in May 2016 - registering a growth of 17.36 per cent in domestic air traffic, data from aviation regulator DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation) showed. Total number of passengers carried from January till the end of this year was at 4.65 crore, as compared to 3.96 crore in the corresponding period last year - a jump of 17.63 per cent.