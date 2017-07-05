AirAsia India Introduces New Routes. Here Are The Details

Highlights AirAsia India announces more direct flights from Kolkata Airline launching daily direct flights from New Delhi to Kolkata Airlines in the market are in a highly competitive mode, say analysts

AirAsia India is introducing new direct flights connecting Kolkata. In a post on social media network Facebook, AirAsia India said: "Rejoice, Jaipur! Now Kolkata is just a flight away! With our direct flights to Kolkata, explore, experience, and enjoy the Pink City! Book your flights from #Jaipur for awesome fares, only on www.airasia.com." AirAsia India, a joint venture between Tata Sons and Malaysian airline AirAsia, also announced more direct flights from Kolkata. In an earlier Facebook post, the airline said: "Kolkata, we're now connecting you to all the 4 parts of India! Fly with us to #Bengaluru, #Bhubaneswar, #Bagdogra, #Jaipur, #NewDelhi for awesome fares..."In a newspaper advertisement, AirAsia said it was launching daily direct flights between New Delhi and Kolkata from August 1, 2017. The carrier said it was offering all-inclusive fares starting at Rs 2,990 on flights from New Delhi to Kolkata.A search on the AirAsia bookings portal showed flights from the national capital to Kolkata in the beginning of next month were being offered at Rs 2,990.The announcements by AirAsia India come amid high competition amongst airlines operating in the market, some analysts said.The Indian market has been witnessing double-digit percentage growth in passenger traffic for many months in a row now. In the month of May, airlines operating in the Indian market carriers ferried over one crore passengers - most in a month - to log a year-on-year growth of over 17 per cent, data from aviation regulator DGCA showed.