Air Ticket Racket: Travel Firm Duped Of Rs 1 Crore; 2 Nigerian Women Held

A 45-year-old Nigerian woman and her daughter were arrested as part of a gang, which allegedly cheated a city-based travel firm of over Rs one crore by not paying fare for 82 air tickets, police said today."The two Nigerian women-- Moinat Adnik Balogan and her daughter Saidas Folake Balogan (20) were arrested from Delhi yesterday," Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) H C Mishra told reporters here.The mother-daughter duo had recently travelled by air from Lagos in Nigeria to Delhi by fraudulently booking the air tickets, he added.The duo was a member of the gang accused of conning an Indore-based firm Jose Travels of Rs 1.08 crore by securing 82 air tickets. Out of these, 55 tickets were booked for Nigerian nationals.The accused lured and trapped the director of the firm by promising him to pay extra amount for the air tickets within a week, Mishra said.He, however, said that when the duo did not pay the money, the director approached the police.