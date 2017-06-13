News Flash
Air India's Calicut-Dubai Flight Diverted To Mumbai

The commander of the Air India flight sought priority landing from the Mumbai air traffic control after there was a burning smell in the cockpit though no smoke was detected.

Updated: June 13, 2017 17:04 IST
The Air India engineering department is carrying out its inspection (File Photo)

Mumbai:  A Dubai-bound Air India flight from Calicut with 62 passengers on board was diverted to Mumbai today following a burning smell in the cockpit.

The flight landed safely at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport here at 12.50 pm, an airport official said.

The commander of the flight AI-937 operating on Calicut-Dubai route sought priority landing from the Mumbai air traffic control after there was a burning smell in the cockpit though no smoke was detected, the official said.

The Airbus A321 aircraft is currently grounded and a team of Air India engineering department is carrying out its inspection. Air India spokesperson was not available for comments.


(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

