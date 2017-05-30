Air India In Multiple Scams, Says CBI. Here's What It's Investigating Civil Aviation Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju said that his department will cooperate fully with the investigation.

39 Shares EMAIL PRINT CBI is also probing whether Air India surrendered routes to private airlines, adding to its losses. New Delhi: Highlights CBI registers a series of cases against Air India 111 planes bought in 2005 for $10.8 billion was problematic: CBI Air India surrendered profitable routes to private carriers: CBI



Civil Aviation Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju said that his department will cooperate fully with the investigation. "Whatever knowledge we have, we will cooperate with them," the minister said, referring to the CBI.



The CBI yesterday registered three cases and one preliminary as ordered by the Supreme Court in January. The cases include investigating allegations regarding buying planes for 70,000 crores, or $10.8 billion. The acquisition allegedly caused a financial loss to the "already stressed" national carrier, the investigating agency said.



Praful Patel, who was Civil Aviation minister at the time of the purchase, has not commented on the CBI's charges.



In December 2005, the UPA cabinet approved for the national carrier to buy 68 aircraft from Boeing Co. A year later, Indian Airlines signed up for 43 planes from Airbus SE. The two national carriers were later merged in 2007 to operate under the brand Air India.



The CBI said it's also investigating allegations of aircraft being leased "without due consideration" and whether Air India surrendered profitable routes to private national and international private airlines, allegedly adding to its vast losses.



India is considering selling a majority stake in Air India to a strategic partner after a $3.6 billion bailout failed to turn around the loss making national carrier,



The CBI is investigating a decade-old deal which saw Air India and Indian Airlines acquiring 111 aircraft, saddling the national carriers with losses. The deal was approved by the cabinet of Prime Minister Manmohan Singh; the new inquiry adds to a list of scandals linked to his two successive terms in sectors including coal and telecom.Civil Aviation Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju said that his department will cooperate fully with the investigation. "Whatever knowledge we have, we will cooperate with them," the minister said, referring to the CBI.The CBI yesterday registered three cases and one preliminary as ordered by the Supreme Court in January. The cases include investigating allegations regarding buying planes for 70,000 crores, or $10.8 billion. The acquisition allegedly caused a financial loss to the "already stressed" national carrier, the investigating agency said.Praful Patel, who was Civil Aviation minister at the time of the purchase, has not commented on the CBI's charges.In December 2005, the UPA cabinet approved for the national carrier to buy 68 aircraft from Boeing Co. A year later, Indian Airlines signed up for 43 planes from Airbus SE. The two national carriers were later merged in 2007 to operate under the brand Air India.The CBI said it's also investigating allegations of aircraft being leased "without due consideration" and whether Air India surrendered profitable routes to private national and international private airlines, allegedly adding to its vast losses.India is considering selling a majority stake in Air India to a strategic partner after a $3.6 billion bailout failed to turn around the loss making national carrier, Bloomberg News reported in February, citing people with knowledge of the matter. The proposal includes reviving Air India within five years of selling a 51 per cent stake, they said.