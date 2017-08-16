Air India To Accord Priority To Armed Forces Personnel In Boarding

Air India already provides concessionary and discounted air fares to the armed forces personnel on its domestic sectors.

All India | | Updated: August 16, 2017 08:04 IST
Air India's boarding priority for armed forces personnel commenced on Tuesday (File Photo)

Mumbai:  Air India has decided to accord priority to the armed forces personnel in boarding its flights across the carrier's network.

The decision has been taken as a mark of honour and respect to these personnel, on the occasion of the country's 71st Independence Day.

The boarding priority on Air India's aircraft for the serving armed forces personnel commenced on Tuesday, a senior official of the airlines said.

"The decision to accord priority in boarding to the personnel from the Army, Air Force and Navy has been taken as Air India, being the flag carrier, wants to recognise, respect and honour all of them," the official said.

