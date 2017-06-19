Air India Saavan Special 2017 Sale: Tickets From Rs 706 And More Details Air India did not disclose the number of seats on offer under this promotional scheme. The Rs 706 offer is subject to seat availability and limited seats available on a first come, first serve basis, Air India said.

National carrier Air India has announced a new promotional monsoon sale, called " Saavan Special 2017 Sale ", under which the airline is offering fares starting at Rs 706. According to Air India's website, the Rs 706 offer will close on 21 June. Air India also said that the monsoon Rs 706 offer is applicable for travel period between July 1, 2017 to September 20, 2017 (both days inclusive). Air India did not disclose the number of seats on offer under this promotional scheme. The Rs 706 offer is subject to seat availability and limited seats available on a first come, first serve basis, Air India said.Air India also said that the offer is valid on flights from select sectors in the domestic network and bookings can be made through Air India booking offices, website airindia.in , Air India mobile application and authorised travel agents. A search on Air India website showed tickets from Jammu to Srinagar from the third week of July were available at Rs 718.Air India has provided a link to check basic fares on other routes Many airlines have been announcing a flurry of promotional schemes for the monsoon season, which is typically a lean season for carriers. However, the promotional schemes announced by many airlines for the monsoon season have sparked a lot of interest for travel during the July-September season. Lucrative offers and discounts are making off season travelling more popular as there was 27 per cent growth in airline searches for domestic destinations for this monsoon compared to the same period last year, according to online travel agency Cleartrip.Recently, SpiceJet had come up with a promotional scheme offering Rs 799 tickets while IndiGo was offering flights starting at Rs 899.Meanwhile, another budget carrier AirAsia India has announced a new scheme offering tickets from Rs 1,499. This AirAsia India offer ends on June 25, 2017 and is applicable on travel between June 9, 2017 and September 30, 2017.