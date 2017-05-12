Air India Flight With 152 On Board Overshoots Runway At Pune Airport

As many as 152 passengers on board an Air India aircraft today had a close shave after the plane overshot the runway after landing at the Pune airport.Following the incident involving the flight AI 849, which flew from Delhi, the runway has been closed.An Air India spokesperson said the plane overshot the runway and "emergency evacuation" was carried out. All the 152 passengers on board are safe and no one suffered injuries, he added.The runway is expected to resume operations soon.