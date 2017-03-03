Air India Flies Into Record Books For Flying With All-Women Crew

In a quest to set a new world record, Air India has operated a flight around the world with an all-women crew ahead of International Women's Day.The flight which departed from Delhi on February 27 for San Francisco, returned at the Indira Gandhi International airport today after flying across the globe.The aircraft, a Boeing 777-200LR, flew over the Pacific last week on its journey to San Francisco, while the return flight flew over the Atlantic, encircling the globe, Air India said today.The airline has already applied for a Guinness World Record and Limca Book of Records for this feat, an Air India spokesperson added.Air India is the first Indian carrier to operate on the Pacific route which has reduced the flying time by up to three hours.Apart from the cockpit and cabin crew, check-in and ground handling staff, and engineers who certified the aircraft were all women, Air India said. It added that the Air Traffic Controllers who cleared the departure and arrival of the aircraft were also women.As part of the celebrations on International Women's Day which is observed on March 8 every year, the flag carrier has also decided to operate similar flights on its domestic and other international routes.San Francisco International Airport's twitter account posted series of photographs featuring the crew.