AIADMK's TTV Dinakaran Questioned For Over 9 Hours, Called Again Today

AIADMK leader TTV Dinakaran’s questioning by the Crime Branch of the Delhi Police continued over nine hours for a second consecutive day on Sunday in the national capital. No decision has been taken on his arrest so far.Mr Dinakaran reached the Crime Branch Inter State Cell office at around 2 pm and has been asked by the police to join interrogation at 4 pm today. His personal assistant, on the other hand, has been asked to come at 2 pm.On Saturday, the AIADMK (Amma) Deputy General Secretary was questioned for seven hours by the Crime Branch.Nephew of jailed AIADMK chief VK Sasikala, Mr Dinakaran is being questioned in a probe over a deal to allegedly bribe an Election Commission official to get the 'two-leaves' symbol for his faction of the party.Yesterday, a senior police official said Mr Dinakaran was asked to fill its questionnaire concerning the money trail. He was also questioned over his association with Sukesh Chandrasekar — the middleman who was arrested — and whether he had met any Election Commission official. His call logs, WhatsApp messages and SMSes were also examined."TTV Dinakaran appeared before investigating officer of Crime Branch... He was questioned for around 7 hours and at around 10.15 PM he was allowed to go. Since investigation further requires his questioning, he has again been called tomorrow," a statement by the police said on Saturday.Mr Dinakaran's lawyers were not allowed to accompany him during the police questioning.The AIADMK leader is already facing a rebellion back home in Chennai, as his faction of the party has decided that both Mr Dinakaran and his aunt, VK Sasikala, would be evicted from their positions.