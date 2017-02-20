AIADMK's T T V Dinakaran Meets VK Sasikala In Prison

AIADMK Deputy General Secretary T T V Dinakaran today met his aunt and party chief V K Sasikala at the central prison in Bengaluru, where she is serving her term in the disproportionate assets case. This was his first meeting with Ms Sasikala after her loyalist E K Palaniswami won the vote of confidence in the Tamil Nadu Assembly on February 18."Yes, Mr Dinakaran came around 4.50pm and met Ms Sasikala for about half-an-hour in the prison," Superintendent of Prisons Krishnaiah told reporters here.Mr Palaniswami got 122 votes in favour and 11 people voted against him following the eviction of principal opposition DMK and a protest walkout by its allies, who, when counted together, make 98 legislators in the 234-member House.Ms Sasikala and co-accused Ms Ellavarasi and her another nephew V N Sudhakaran were lodged in the prison on February 15, after she surrendered in the trial court here following their conviction by the Supreme Court in the disproportionate assets case.They have been sentenced to four years' imprisonment. Mr Dinakaran along with S Venkatesan, another relative of Ms Sasikala, were allowed to re-join AIADMK on February 15, six years after their expulsion by the former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa.Before proceeding to surrender in the trial court, Ms Sasikala had appointed Mr Dinakaran as Deputy General Secretary of AIADMK.Before being jailed, Ms Sasikala made Mr Dinakaran the party's No 2 to make sure that the reins remain firmly in her grip.