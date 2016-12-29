AIADMK Wants Bharat Ratna, Nobel And Magsaysay For Jayalalithaa

Tamil Nadu's ruling party AIADMK on Thursday requested the Union government to declare their former party head and ex-Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa's birthday as the National Farmers' Day and award her with Bharat Ratna after her death. The party also resolved to whatever was necessary so that Jayalalithaa is awarded the Nobel Peace Prize and the Ramon Magsaysay award for implementing various welfare schemes.The party passed a resolution to this effect at his general council meeting held in Chennai.According to the resolution, Jayalalithaa had always called herself as a farmer and has implemented several welfare schemes for the farmers as the state Chief Minister.The Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu O Panneerselvam had called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding India's highest civilian award Bharat Ratna for Jayalalithaa and her bronze statue at parliament."Amma has served the country for 32 years and she deserves the Bharat Ratna," he had said.The birthday of late Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh - December 23 - is commemorated as Kisan Divas or Farmer's Day.