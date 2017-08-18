Jayalalithaa's Memorial, Adorned With Flowers, To Witness AIADMK Merger The Chief Minister's announcement yesterday that an inquiry commission would investigate the death of the party's powerful chief Ms Jayalalithaa removed a major hurdle in the way of a re-merger, talks for which have been on for days.

74 Shares EMAIL PRINT Chief Minister Palaniswami and his predecessor O Panneerselvam are expected to make a joint announcement. Chennai: has been decked up with elaborate floral arrangements amid talk that the two factions of Tamil Nadu's ruling AIADMK will announce a merger there shortly.



O Paneerselvam could be the state's new deputy chief minister as part of the merger agreement and could also get a key party role, sources said.



Chief Minister Palaniswami's announcement yesterday that an inquiry commission would investigate the death of the party's powerful chief Ms Jayalalithaa removed a major hurdle in the way of a re-merger, talks for which have been on for days. That was a key demand of the faction led by O Pannerselvam or OPS, which has also demanded that VK Sasikala, in prison in a corruption case, be publicly sacked as the party's chief.



While the Chief Minister was huddled with his cabinet colleagues today, Team OPS met for feedback of members on the merger after the probe panel was announced. A merger will resolve a fight between the two camps over rights to the party's name and symbol especially before crucial local body elections due in a few months in Tamil Nadu.



After a few false starts - with differences also over top posts for Mr Paneerselvam and other senior leaders - the possibility of a merger got a boost when both Mr Palaniswami and Mr Panneerselvam met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, separately, in Delhi. The BJP is believed to be invested in a reunited AIADMK, which has in the past supported it on key policies and legislation and is seen as friendly to the Centre.



Ms Sasikala is in a Bengaluru prison, where her nephew TTK Dhinakran met her this morning. Mr Dhinakaran, who was appointed by Ms Sasikala as the party number 2 before she went to prison in a corruption case in February, has been trying to gather support to thwart any merger plans that involve the ouster of his aunt and him from their key roles in the party.



He has rejected Chief Minister Palaniswami's assertion that his appointment as the AIADMK's deputy general secretary was illegal and claims he has the support of at least 40 of the ruling party's legislators.



Ms Sasikala and Mr Dhinakaran were sidelined by Chief Minister E Palaniswami earlier this year. The issue of a merger acquired urgency after Mr Dhinakaran's recent show of strength in Madurai. The 20 legislators who attended could potentially bring down the Palaniswami government, which has just six lawmakers over the simple majority. Mr Paneerselvam has the support of 10 MLAs.



Former Chief Minister Ms Jayalalithaa led the AIADMK till she died in December after months in hospital. OPS - always her choice of stand-in when she was alive - was named her replacement by Ms Saikala, who was Ms Jayalalithaa's closest aide.



But Ms Sasikala decided in February that she should become Chief Minister herself and forced OPS to quit, triggering a split in the party. Her takeover plan collapsed when she was convicted by the Supreme Court for corruption and sentenced to four years in jail. Before going to jail, she named E Palaniswami as the new Chief Minister and her nephew, Mr Dhinakaran, the No 2 of the party.



J Jayalalithaa's memorial at the Marina beach in Chennai has been decked up with elaborate floral arrangements amid talk that the two factions of Tamil Nadu's ruling AIADMK will announce a merger there shortly. Chief Minister E Palaniswami and his predecessor O Panneerselvam , who lead the two factions, are expected to make a joint announcement.O Paneerselvam could be the state's new deputy chief minister as part of the merger agreement and could also get a key party role, sources said.Chief Minister Palaniswami's announcement yesterday that an inquiry commission would investigate the death of the party's powerful chief Ms Jayalalithaa removed a major hurdle in the way of a re-merger, talks for which have been on for days. That was a key demand of the faction led by O Pannerselvam or OPS, which has also demanded that VK Sasikala, in prison in a corruption case, be publicly sacked as the party's chief.While the Chief Minister was huddled with his cabinet colleagues today, Team OPS met for feedback of members on the merger after the probe panel was announced. A merger will resolve a fight between the two camps over rights to the party's name and symbol especially before crucial local body elections due in a few months in Tamil Nadu.After a few false starts - with differences also over top posts for Mr Paneerselvam and other senior leaders - the possibility of a merger got a boost when both Mr Palaniswami and Mr Panneerselvam met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, separately, in Delhi. The BJP is believed to be invested in a reunited AIADMK, which has in the past supported it on key policies and legislation and is seen as friendly to the Centre.Ms Sasikala is in a Bengaluru prison, where her nephew TTK Dhinakran met her this morning. Mr Dhinakaran, who was appointed by Ms Sasikala as the party number 2 before she went to prison in a corruption case in February, has been trying to gather support to thwart any merger plans that involve the ouster of his aunt and him from their key roles in the party.He has rejected Chief Minister Palaniswami's assertion that his appointment as the AIADMK's deputy general secretary was illegal and claims he has the support of at least 40 of the ruling party's legislators.Ms Sasikala and Mr Dhinakaran were sidelined by Chief Minister E Palaniswami earlier this year. The issue of a merger acquired urgency after Mr Dhinakaran's recent show of strength in Madurai. The 20 legislators who attended could potentially bring down the Palaniswami government, which has just six lawmakers over the simple majority. Mr Paneerselvam has the support of 10 MLAs.Former Chief Minister Ms Jayalalithaa led the AIADMK till she died in December after months in hospital. OPS - always her choice of stand-in when she was alive - was named her replacement by Ms Saikala, who was Ms Jayalalithaa's closest aide.But Ms Sasikala decided in February that she should become Chief Minister herself and forced OPS to quit, triggering a split in the party. Her takeover plan collapsed when she was convicted by the Supreme Court for corruption and sentenced to four years in jail. Before going to jail, she named E Palaniswami as the new Chief Minister and her nephew, Mr Dhinakaran, the No 2 of the party.