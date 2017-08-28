AIADMK General Council, Executive To Meet On September 12

The faction led by Chief Minister Palaniswami has decided to convene the AIADMK's general council and executive meeting on September 12 where the party is likely to take a decision on removal of its chief V K Sasikala.An AIADMK statement, which had the names of both Amma and O Panneerselvam-led Puratchi Thalaivi Amma, said that the general council and executive meeting, the party's top decision making body, would be held at a marriage hall near Chennai at 10.35 am.It did not divulge details of the agenda to be taken up, but came within hours after a Palaniswami-led meeting of senior leaders, including ministers, decided to convene the General Council.The expulsion of Sasikala had been the main demand of the OPS camp prior to the formal merger of the two factions on August 21.The meeting will be presided over by party presidium chairman E Madhusudhanan, the release said.