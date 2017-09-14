Ahmedabad Blast Accused Among 3 Arrested In Bihar

Three suspected terrorists, including an accused in the 2008 bomb blast in Ahmedabad have been arrested in Gaya, police said today.Tausheek Ahmad, the bomb blast case accused, and his associate Sanaah Khan were arrested from a cyber cafe in Rajendra Ashram locality in Gaya town last night after they were found making some objectionable post on social media, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Alok Kumar Singh said.Gaya is about 100 km from state capital Patna. The arrest was made by a police team led by Station House Officer (SHO) of the Civil Lines police station Hari Ojha, the DSP said.On the basis of information gathered from the two, another person Shahber Khan of Shahdeo Khap village has been arrested for giving shelter to Tausheek Ahmad, the DSP said.Inspector General of Police, Patna zone, N H Khan, said Tausheek Ahmad is an accused in 2008 Ahmedabad bomb blast. Sanaah Khan hails from Shahdeo Khap village of Gaya.The IGP said NIA, RAW, ATS, IB and Bihar Police personnel are questioning the three.The DSP said that during questioning it emerged that Tausheek Ahmad, a BTech in Computer and Electronics from a private university in Maharashtra, has been visiting Gaya since 2009 and staying at Shahdeo Khap village at a shelter provided by Shahber Khan.