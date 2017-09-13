Ahead Of Shinzo Abe Visit, PM Modi Says India Truly Values Ties With Japan

Preparing to receive his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said India truly values its ties with Japan and that he looked forward to further boost the bilateral relations in a wide range of areas.Mr Abe will undertake a two-day official visit to India from today to hold the annual India-Japan Summit with PM Modi in Gandhinagar, the capital of the Prime Minister's home state Gujarat."I look forward to welcoming PM @AbeShinzo. I will be hosting him in Gujarat in our fourth annual summit together," PM Modi tweeted in English as well as in Japanese."PM @AbeShinzo and I will attend a wide range of programmes on 13th and 14th September 2017, aimed at further boosting India-Japan ties," he added.In another tweet, he said the two leaders will attend a programme to mark the start of work of India's first high- speed rail project between Ahmedabad and Mumbai.The train is expected to significantly reduce travel time between the two cities. Japan is a pioneer in high-speed rail networks, and its Shinkansen bullet train is among the fastest in the world."India truly values the relationship with Japan and we look forward to further boosting our bilateral ties in a wide range of sectors," the Prime Minister said.The two leaders will review the recent progress in the multifaceted cooperation between India and Japan under the framework of their 'Special Strategic and Global Partnership' and will set its future direction, said a statement on Narendramodi.in.A civic reception will be held for the Japanese Prime Minister in Ahmedabad today evening where the cultural diversity of India will be showcased through a series of performances.The two Prime Ministers will visit Sabarmati Ashram, established by Mahatma Gandhi on the banks of the Sabarmati river.They will then visit the "Sidi Saiyyid Ni Jaali" - a famous 16th century mosque in Ahmedabad.The two leaders will also visit Dandi Kutir, the museum dedicated to Mahatma Gandhi, at the Mahatma Mandir.