Ahead Of Republic Day, India Successfully Tests Its Cryogenic Engine: 10 Facts

The 25-ton cryogenic engine will power India's most powerful rocket, the GSLV Mark III.

New Delhi: Indian space agency ISRO has given the country its best gift on the Republic Day - a successful testing of its most powerful cryogenic engine, codenamed C25. Cryogenic engines are special rocket engines that use liquid fuel and provide the biggest push to a launcher vehicle, and so they are used in the upper stages of a rocket launch. The US used this technology back in 1963. Its later rockets included the hugely powerful Saturn V, which carried man to moon in 1967.