Ahead Of Rape Verdict, Ram Rahim's Drawing Power Looms Over Chandigarh The Dera Sacha Sauda chief was charged in 2007 and the trial began the following year after the CBI took the testimonies of the two women.

Share EMAIL PRINT Ram Rahim Singh Rape Case Verdict: He been asked to personally appear in court to confront charges Chandigarh: Highlights Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh accused of rape, verdict on Friday Near-lockdown in Chandigarh amid concerns of violence by followers 30,000 followers gather in Chandigarh, more expected, cops on alert



Thousands of Dera Sacha Sauda followers are expected to gather in Panchkula for the rape case verdict. A stadium in the heart of the city, used for cricket matches, has been converted into a stand-by jail should violence erupt on Friday. CCTVs are being used to watch over train and bus stations. From 6 pm onwards today, all cars and trucks entering will be checked. Schools and colleges have closed till Monday. In villages where his sect is especially popular, the police is conducting flag marches to establish its presence. Lawyers say they will avoid the court-house in Panchkula, where his verdict is due, till the dust settles down. And the Chief Ministers of Punjab and Haryana have publicly appealed for calm among Ram Rahim.



Such is the pull of the 50-year-old who has also starred in two movies - Messenger of God (MSG) and sequel MSG2 - and likes to sometimes arrive to audiences running into lakhs on a motorcycle that he revs up for effect just before disembarking.

The case against Ram Rahim dates to 2002 and accuses him of sexually exploiting two women at the sprawling headquarters of his sect in the town of Sirsa in Haryana, about 260 kms from Chandigarh. Ram Rahim has denied the charges.



