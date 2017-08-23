Ahead Of Rape Verdict, Ram Rahim's Drawing Power Looms Over Chandigarh

The Dera Sacha Sauda chief was charged in 2007 and the trial began the following year after the CBI took the testimonies of the two women.

All India | Edited by | Updated: August 23, 2017 18:20 IST
Chandigarh: 

  1. Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh accused of rape, verdict on Friday
  2. Near-lockdown in Chandigarh amid concerns of violence by followers
  3. 30,000 followers gather in Chandigarh, more expected, cops on alert
Chandigarh is bracing for possible rioting by thousands of followers of self-declared spiritual leader Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh after a court on Friday rules whether he is guilty of raping two women 15 years ago at his sprawling ashram in Haryana.  

5,000 policemen are guarding different parts of Chandigarh where nearly 35,000 followers of Ram Rahim have already congregated in solidarity with him at the local headquarters of his sect, the Dera Sacha Sauda.
 
Thousands of Dera Sacha Sauda followers are expected to gather in Panchkula for the rape case verdict.

A stadium in the heart of the city, used for cricket matches, has been converted into a stand-by jail should violence erupt on Friday. CCTVs are being used to watch over train and bus stations.  From 6 pm onwards today, all cars and trucks entering will be checked. Schools and colleges have closed till Monday. In villages where his sect is especially popular, the police is conducting flag marches to establish its presence.  Lawyers say they will avoid the court-house in Panchkula, where his verdict is due, till the dust settles down. And the Chief Ministers of Punjab and Haryana have publicly appealed for calm among Ram Rahim.

Such is the pull of the 50-year-old who has also starred in two movies -  Messenger of God (MSG) and sequel MSG2 - and likes to sometimes arrive to audiences running into lakhs on a motorcycle that he revs up for effect just before disembarking.
 
Dera Sacha Sauda, Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in his movies rides a motorcycle, and sends villains flying.

Those gatherings have caused large-scale traffic jams in cities like Gurgaon, choking crucial roads between Delhi and its satellite city.

The case against Ram Rahim dates to 2002 and accuses him of sexually exploiting two women at the sprawling headquarters of his sect in the town of Sirsa in Haryana, about 260 kms from Chandigarh. Ram Rahim has denied the charges.

