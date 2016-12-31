Collapse
Ahead Of PM Narendra Modi's Speech On Notes Ban, Rahul Gandhi Attacks Him Again

All India | Edited by | Updated: December 31, 2016 15:43 IST
PM Narendra Modi will address the nation on the impact of notes ban on 31st December 2016

New Delhi:  Hours before Prime Minister Narendra Modi's addresses the nation this evening to discuss the impact of his notes ban move, Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi has stepped up his attack again. Saying that the PM has lost the trust of the people, Mr Gandhi demanded the removal of the weekly cash withdrawal limit with immediate effect. "Destroyed in the last 50 days: trust in the Prime Minister's word. Weekly cash withdrawal limits must go," the Congress vice president tweeted.

As the deadline to swap old notes ended yesterday, the government announced that starting January 1, the per day withdrawal limit at ATMs will be raised to Rs 4,500 from the current 2,500. However, the weekly limit per bank account remains unchanged at Rs. 24,000 as the government tries to replace the outlawed currency with new bills.

Posting a picture on Twitter, 43-year-old Mr Gandhi also demanded that PM Modi should give a compensation of Rs 25,000 to Below Poverty Line or BPL families to compensate for the losses suffered due to demonetisation.
 
The PM has been under attack by the opposition, led by Rahul Gandhi, for the cash crunch and policy flip-flops on notes ban, which was announced on November 8.

The shock announcement by PM Modi on November 8 made 86 per cent of India's currency void, giving people time till December 30 to swap their old 500 rupee and 1,000-rupee bills for new ones.

PM Modi, when he addresses the nation this evening, is expected to roll out a roadmap for the economy, with the first phase of the notes ban, aimed at eliminating corruption and black or undeclared money, now over.

