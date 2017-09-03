Ahead Of Gujarat Polls, Congress Hopes Rahul Gandhi's Visit Will Boost Campaign

With just months left for assembly elections in Gujarat, Congress has chalked out an extensive poll campaign for party Vice President Rahul Gandhi.The Congress leader is scheduled to kick off his party campaign with a "direct dialogue" or Samvad programme at the Sabarmati riverfront in Ahmedabad on Monday. Apart from meeting party workers from all the 182 constituencies, Mr Gandhi, during his six-hour visit, will also interact with professionals and representatives of trade bodies and NGOs.The Congress leader will visit the state again later in the month, when he will cover North Gujarat, Saurashtra, Central Gujarat, and South Gujarat. "Rahul Gandhi will commence his yatra from Dwarka on the (September) 22nd. The name of the yatra, the exact route, and other details are being worked out," Gujarat Congress president Bharatsinh Solanki said.The Congress No. 2 will raise issues such as pitiable condition of farmers, rising unemployment, and rampant corruption during his yatra, Mr Solanki added.The flurry of visits by Mr Gandhi come after a hard fought poll contest for the Rajya Sabha seat from Gujarat that saw Congress candidate Ahmed Patel winning by a whisker. Though it won the third seat, the party suffered a blow after 14 of its MLAs including veteran leader Shankersinh Vghela quit the party.While Mr Gandhi is visiting the state just months ahead of the crucial elections, the BJP hit the campaign mode as early as January with Prime Minister Narendra Modi visiting the state almost every month since the start of the year. PM Modi is likely to be in Gujarat in mid-September again. The BJp has set a target of acquiring 150 of the states 182 assembly seats this time. The Aam Aadmi Party or AAP has also announced its plans to contest the elections."We are already in a campaign mode but the visit of the party vice president and interacting with the party workers will give a further boost to the party's campaign,'' Mr Solanki said.