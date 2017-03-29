GST Bills Debate: 'Unique Experience' Says Arun Jaitley, Pitching Unified Tax- 10 Points

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said he is confident of a consensus on GST bills in today's debate

New Delhi: The July 1 deadline for the launch of the Goods and Services Tax or GST "looks real," union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley told NDTV on Wednesday morning just ahead of a debate in the Lok Sabha or lower house of Parliament on four supporting bills crucial to the roll-out a unified tax regime. Seven hours have been allotted for today's debate, initiated by Mr Jaitley, who detailed the provisions of the bills and the benefits of GST. For the Congress, former union minister M Veerappa Moily is the first speaker.