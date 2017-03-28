Ahead of By-Elections in South Kashmir, High Security Due To Increased Terrorist Attacks

Weeks ahead of the by-elections in South Kashmir, security is stepped up in Jammu and Kashmir -- not for political reasons, but because of increased terrorist attacks in the state. South Kashmir will hold by-elections in two parliamentary constituencies -- Srinagar and Anantnag -- in April.On Sunday night, state minister Farooq Andrabi's house was attacked by a group of heavily-armed terrorists in Dooru in South Kashmir' Anantnag district. The ruling People's Democratic Party or PDP leader was not at home, but two policemen were injured in the attack. The terrorists escaped with four rifles.This was the third major terror-related incident in South Kashmir in the last 24 hours.Hours before the attack on Mr Andrabi's ancestral house, two Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists were killed trying to ambush a police party in Pulwama district. A police rifle was seized among other things."Among the recoveries from encounter site is an AK47 rifle and an SLR. Interestingly, the SLR was looted by them from a minority picket in October last year," said SJM Gilani, IGP Kashmir.Today, thousands joined the funeral procession of two terrorists killed in the operation. Several protesters were injured in clashes with the security forces at various places. Terrorists even gave a gun salute to their dead colleagues.While the opposition is skeptical, the ruling PDP says they are hopeful of improvement in situation. "These incidents are unfortunate. It should not happen. Eventually things will smoothen and I hope election process will go on well," said Nizamudin Bhat, PDP General Secretary.On Saturday, some terrorists stormed the house of a jail officer, burnt his vehicle and threatened his family of dire consequences if the officer doesn't stop "harassing" inmates in Baramulla district jail.There is a complete shutdown in Pulwama and Shopian districts after terrorist killings.Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also expected to visit Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday to inaugurate India's largest road tunnel along the Srinagar-Jammu national highway. The state is put on high alert but the impact of these attacks and a boycott call by seperatists is likely to affect the election process.