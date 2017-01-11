Agartala-Udaipur Passenger Train Service From January 20

Northeast Frontier Railway would start passenger train services in Agartala-Udaipur route from January 20.The train would run six days a week except on Sundays as of now, NFR Chief PRO Pranav Jyoti Sharma said in a statement here today.Initially, the railway authorities have confirmed two pair of trains to travel between Agartala and Udaipur on January 20 and 21.Laying of tracks and other construction works along the route completed last month. Udaipur, the headquarters of Gomati district, is 44.762 km from in Agartala.Tripura came in the Broad-Gauge railway map in 2016 and direct train service from Agartala to Delhi was introduced.Subsequently, passenger train service started to Sealdah and Guwahati as well.Minister of State for Railways Rajen Gohain has been active in pushing through the plan, the NFR statement said.Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu is likely to flag off Agartala-Udaipur special train, NFR officials said.