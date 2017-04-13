0.7% Voter Turnout In Srinagar Election, Farooq Abdullah A Candidate

Srinagar: Just like last week, there was an abysmal voter turnout of 0.7% for a crucial election in Kashmir - among the candidates is former Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah.
After violence seared the voting on Sunday, leaving eight people dead and more than 100 security personnel injured, the Election Commission ordered re-polling in some parts of the Srinagar constituency for parliament.
Voting began at 7 am and will end at 4 pm. The re-polling includes parts of Budgam, near Srinagar, where stone-pelting and petrol bomb attacks were made on Sunday.
At the Kralpora polling station on the outskirts of Srinagar, which was hit by the violence, not a single vote had been cast till 10 am.
Of the seven candidates for the Srinagar constituency, five have pulled out in protest because they wanted the re-polling to be delayed, alleging that the current unrest does not allow for a free and fair election. Mr Abdullah did not join the boycott, announced yesterday; he is running against Nazir Ahmad Khan of the ruling People's Democratic Party or PDP. Results will be counted on Saturday.
After schools that were to be used as voting centres were set on fire, and hundreds of protestors marched into voting centres shouting anti-India slogans on Sunday, the election from Anantnag, near Srinagar, was delayed to May. Among those who had asked for that was Tassaduq Hussain Mufti, the brother of Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, who is her party's candidate from Anantnag.
The voter turnout of 7% on Sunday was the lowest in decades, a result of a boycott called by separatist leaders.
Since then, the police have blocked roads with barricades and restricted movement of vehicles. Some train services and internet services were also suspended in the region temporarily.
