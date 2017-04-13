After UP's 'Anti-Romeo Squad', Haryana Launches 'Operation Durga' To Ensure Women's Safety

On the lines of the 'anti-romeo squad' in Uttar Pardesh, the Haryana government has launched 'Operation Durga', under which police teams caught 72 people across the state on the first day.Twenty-four teams formed by the Chief Minister's Flying Squad caught offenders from all districts of Haryana for their alleged involvement in crimes against women, an official spokesman said in Chandigarh.The teams comprise of nine Sub-inspectors of Police including woman personnel, 14 Assistant Sub-inspectors, six Head Constables and 13 constables, besides other police officers from each district.The teams visited public places such as schools, colleges, bus stands and railway stations and caught persons indulging in crimes against women, including eve teasing and harassing, the spokesperson said.He said that the Haryana government has "set up women police stations in all districts to ensure safety of women and provide them with a safe place for lodging complaints. But it had been observed that women hesitated in reporting incidents involving such anti-social elements," he added."Therefore, the campaign Operation Durga was undertaken after identifying places where such anti-social elements were indulging in eve teasing, harassing, passing vulgar comments, stalking and other such activities," he added.