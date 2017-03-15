After Samajwadi Party Poll Debacle, Official UP Government Twitter Handles Go Blank

The disappearance of UP government's Twitter account surprised followers.

The data have been archived and link to the archived data will be shared soon. — CM Office, GoUP (@CMOfficeUP) March 14, 2017

In a surprise development barely days after the Samajwadi Party's rout in Uttar Pradesh assembly polls, all activities from the state government's Twitter handles suddenly disappeared on Tuesday.The tweets from the Uttar Pradesh government's Twitter handle - @UPGovt - were deleted and the handle unfollowed many accounts.The sudden disappearance of all the activities from the Twitter handles caught followers by surprise as the unusual development came to notice barely three days after the SP suffered a crushing defeat at the hands of BJP in the UP Assembly polls, results of which were declared on March 11.The other Twitter handle of CM Office, Uttar Pradesh, registered itself to an online service called 'DeleteAllTweets.com' to delete all the tweets.The official Twitter handle of the Chief Minister's office - @CMOfficeUP - put out a clarification later in the day saying that the tweets were archived, not deleted.Another social media handle which saw a flurry of posts being deleted is UP News 360. The UP News 360 was an initiative by Department of Information and Public Relation, Uttar Pradesh to make all latest news and headlines available to public.The www.upnews360.in website also was not working.When former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh demitted his office, his staff archived the contents on another Twitter account, leaving @pmoindia available to public.A teenager from Lucknow had briefly held it before Twitter took it back from him.