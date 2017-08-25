After Rape Case Verdict, Security Stepped Up In Gurmeet Ram Rahim's Hometown In Rajasthan

Violence erupted outside the court complex in Panchkula and the media was attacked by followers of spiritual guru Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh after he was convicted by the CBI court of raping two women followers in 2002. He has been arrested and will be sentenced on Monday.Besides Haryana and Punjab, security cover has been strengthened and prohibitory orders issued in Sriganganagar and Hanumangarh districts of Rajasthan. Both the districts are home to many Dera followers. Security measures have also been stepped up in Gurusar Modiyagaon, nearly 38-km from Sriganganagar, the birth place of Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim. The administration has also suspended mobile Internet services.North-Western Railway spokesperson said passenger trains were partially cancelled or timing changed. Rajasthan Roadways spokesperson said buses plying on Haryana and Chandigarh routes have also been suspended.Sriganganagar district collector Gyana Ram and Hanumangarh district collector Prakash Purhoit said police personnel have been deployed and security measures are in place to avoid chaos. Senior officers of the district have been asked to keep a vigil and not leave district headquarter, they said, adding that the situation is completely under control.Mr Purohit said they have urged Dera supporters to cooperate in maintaining peace and harmony.The Dera Sacha Sauda, which describes itself as a social welfare and spiritual organization, was set up in 1948. Ram Rahim took over as its chief in 1990. He is married and has three daughters and a son.